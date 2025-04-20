MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in the reverse fixture at Wankhede, Mumbai. Both MI and CSK have returned to the winning ways after enduring tough starts in the Indian Premier League 2025. Ahead of the clash, here are the best fantasy picks for the clash.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. Two teams that struggled for consistency at the start of the tournament have returned to the winning ways now.

MI have won their last two matches, one against the then-unbeaten Delhi Capitals and then against the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK returned to the winning ways after losing five in a row, when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

CSK's batting has let them down majorly in the tournament, but MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube led them chase down 167 against LSG. They now have Dewald Brevis in their side as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh and CSK might turn to him straight away. CSK's bowling is doing fine with Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed striking well.

Mumbai has a power-packed batting which features the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Their bowling is a strong one too with likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and powerplay striker Trent Boult in their ranks.

Ahead of the clash, here is the best fantasy XI prediction for the MI vs CSK game.

MI vs CSK Best Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed Noor Ahmad

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur