'Makes no sense': Netizens troll Wasim Akram for his 'over the top' commentary in IND vs UAE Asia Cup clash India started their Asia Cup campaign with an authoritative win over the UAE. They chased down the 58-run target in just 4.3 overs to end the entire match in just 106 balls. However, Wasim Akram is being trolled on social media for his over-the-top commentary during the match.

Dubai:

Team India started their Asia Cup campaign with a stunning nine-wicket win over the UAE. Despite taking the field after more than a month in international cricket, there was no rustiness among players and the men in blue were as clinical as they could get. While India's performance on the field was being praised, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram was targeted on social media with netizens trolling him for his commentary.

Akram was all praise of the Indian players right through the match for their performance. The fans are specifically calling out his commentary during India's batting when he said, "I have never seen anything like this," after looking at Abhishek Sharma's career strike-rate of 193.84 in T20Is.

His reaction to Shubman Gill's six off Muhammad Rohid Khan with just a flick after coming down the ground has also gone viral, where Akram could be heard saying, "Unbelievable," multiple times consecutively. While his presence in the India vs UAE match didn't go down with many, a lot of fans trolled him for his commentary during the match.

India to face Pakistan next on Sunday

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram will once again be in the commentary box on Sunday when India and Pakistan will face on Sunday (September 14). Before that, Pakistan will play against Oman to start their campaign in the Asia Cup on Friday (September 12). The men in green will be looking to start their tournament with a dominant win and gain confidence for the high-voltage clash against India.

Notably, Pakistan are also coming into the Asia Cup after winning the tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan earlier this week. Their captain Salman Ali Agha also praised the team for playing some good cricket in the lead up to the Asia Cup and looked confident during the pre-tournament presser.

