IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking cancellation of clash, says 'match must go on' The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is set to be played on Sunday (September 14). However, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of clash but the apex court refused to hear it and stated that the match must go on as scheduled.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, refused an urgent hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup. The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other on Sunday (September 14) in Dubai.

Not many are in favour of India playing cricket against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and the Operation Sindoor that followed earlier this year. The border tensions were escalated to its peak with a war-like situation between the two countries in May.

However, the Indian government cleared its stance last month, stating that the bilateral matches with Pakistan remain cancelled while not only the Indian cricket team but the other sports teams will be allowed to face Pakistan in multilateral events and tournaments.

Coming back to the PIL filed, the counsel had asked for its urgent listing on Friday but Supreme Court denied when the matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be," Justice Maheshwari said.

PIL was filed by four law students

As far as the PIL is concerned, four law students filed it seeking the cancellation of the match and also mentioned in it the match between India and Pakistan is sending a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment. "Cricket between nation is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists.

"It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment," the plea said.

Also Read