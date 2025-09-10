India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Asia Cup; defending champions send strong message to Pakistan India beat UAE by nine wickets in their opening game of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube starred with the ball, picking up four and three wickets each, respectively. UAE posted 57 runs, as Indian batters chased it with ease.

Dubai:

India picked up a comfortable nine-wicket win in their opening game against UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Men in Blue had a perfect game with the ball, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube picking up four and three wickets each, respectively. Batting first, UAE opener Alishan Sharafu handed a blistering start, but that was all that UAE had to offer.

After Sharafu departed for 22 runs, nothing had gone in the UAE’s favour. In total, nine of their batters scored less than four runs, which is shambolic, to say the least. Notably, in the ninth over of the match, Kuldeep picked up three wickets in an over and that ruined any sprt of momentum that UAE were trying to build.

Later, Dube wreaked havoc as the UAE posted 57 runs in the first innings, which is the second-lowest total ever in Asia Cup history. When it came to the chase, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill showed no mercy and got the job done in just 4.3 overs. The southpaw made 30 runs off 16 balls, while Gill scored unbeaten 20 runs. There were plenty of talks regarding Gill’s selection, but the opener proved his mettle in the limited time he spent on the crease. Meanwhile, after Abhishek departed, Suryakumar joined Gill in the middle and finished the game in style.

Notably, India will play Pakistan in their next game in the Asia Cup on September 14. Both the batting and bowling departments arguably sent a strong statement to the Men in Green, who have struggled in the shortest format as of late. They made several changes to the squad, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan no longer in the scheme of things, yet they are a much weaker side in comparison to India on paper.

India vs UAE playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh