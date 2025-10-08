'Main iss chapter ko...': Chahal reacts to Dhanashree Verma's 'cheated within 2 months of marriage' claim Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's claim, who recently in a reality show quipped that the former had cheated within two months of their marriage. Chahal and Verma's marriage formally ended in a divorce in March earlier this year.

New Delhi:

India and Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal stressed that he has moved on from his married life and everyone should too while dismissing his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating claim recently during a reality show. Chahal said that if it was so (him cheating within two months of marriage), would the marriage have lasted 4.5 years, which it did before formally culminating in a divorce earlier this year in March.

“I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,” Chahal was quoted as saying by HT City.

"Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh, they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life," the 35-year-old added.

“Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again. I am focusing on my life and on my game," Chahal further insisted while confirming that he was single currently and was not looking for anything as of now.

For the uninitiated, Verma, who participated in the reality show 'Rise and Fall' during one of the interactions by actor Kubbra Sait in the house, was asked when she realised that the marriage was not going to work out and that it was a mistake? Verma was quick to respond, saying, "First year."

"Caught him in the second month," Verma, further elaborated, to which both laughed and mouthed, “Crazy bro."

Chahal, who played for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, has been out of favour for the national side for a couple of years, and will be gearing up for the new domestic season for Haryana.