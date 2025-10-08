Why Paris Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat handed one-year ban by WFI? He's ruled out of Asian Games The Wrestling Federation of India has banned Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for one year after he failed to make weight at the World Championships. The suspension bars him from national and international events, including the 2026 Asian Games.

New Delhi:

In a first-of-its-kind disciplinary action in Indian sports, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed a one-year suspension to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for failing to make weight at the recent World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. The 22-year-old was found 1.7kg over the 57kg limit during the official weigh-in ahead of his bout against North Macedonia’s Vladimir Erogov.

The WFI took strict action after Sehrawat’s disqualification, citing "indiscipline" and failure to uphold professional standards expected of an Olympic medallist. The ban, effective from September 23, 2025, to September 22, 2026, will rule Aman out of key events, including the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Aman, a two-time junior world champion, had been considered a top medal prospect, especially after winning gold at the Yasar Dogu tournament in August and bronze at the Ulaanbaatar Open in June.

“You failed to maintain the prescribed weight category (57 kg) for which you were officially selected, thereby depriving India of a potential medal opportunity and causing significant financial loss due to the expenditure incurred by the govt of India for your participation and training. This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organised or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels,” WFI’s suspension statement read.

WFI found Aman’s explanation unsatisfactory

The disciplinary hearing, held on October 5, was attended by WFI President Sanjay Singh, selection committee members, the medical team, Aman, and his coaching staff. While the coaches were let off with a formal warning, the WFI found Aman’s explanation “unsatisfactory” and proceeded with the ban.

The federation emphasised that despite being given 18 days in Croatia to maintain weight and fitness, the athlete failed to meet the requirements. “As an Olympic medallist, WFI holds you to the highest standards of discipline, professionalism and commitment. Failure to adhere to these standards, particularly in managing your weight, has not only impacted your personal credibility but also tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage, causing disappointment among the wrestling fraternity and supporters.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time an Indian wrestler has faced strict repercussions for weight management issues. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat encountered similar challenges. Despite reaching the final in the 50kg freestyle category, Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit. Her team had employed extreme measures, including cutting her hair and drawing blood, to shed weight, but these efforts were unsuccessful. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the disqualification, leading Phogat to consider retiring from wrestling.