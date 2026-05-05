LSG head coach Justin Langer backs Rishabh Pant amid poor form, dismisses price tag pressure

Mumbai:

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has struggled to live up to his potential in the ongoing IPL 2026. The keeper-batter has made only 204 runs in nine matches. Under his leadership, Lucknow are at the bottom of the points table as well and for the same reason, Pant’s role and impact have been criticised heavily. His INR 27 crore price tag has also been discussed heavily, with many experts believing that it has put pressure on Pant.

After a defeat to Mumbai Indians, head coach Justin Langer offered a firm defence, rejecting suggestions that expectations tied to Pant’s valuation have affected his game. Instead, the focus, according to Langer, remains on the demands of leadership and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Honestly, I don’t think the money has anything to do with it; I don’t think that has anything to do with it at all. What I do think is that leadership is a tough position, you’re carrying lots of pressure, and he knows that. He’s carrying a lot of pressure for the team, and he does it, like all of us, with a smile on his face 98% of the time,” Langer said in the post-match presentation.

“The other 2% of the time, it’s tough. But he’s chipping away, he’s working hard and, as I say, he’s had a match-winning game earlier in the season. We love it when we see him smiling and playing that swashbuckling style of play, and he’s not far off,” he added.

LSG’s tactical blunders

Tactical decisions have also placed Pant under scrutiny. In the latest outing, he opted to move down the order, allowing Josh Inglis to open with Mitchell Marsh, while Nicholas Pooran was pushed up to number three. The move was described within the camp as prioritising the team’s needs.

“He’s a very good player; we know that. We’ve seen him in Test cricket destroy teams at number five, and we felt today, given that and the way he played just two days ago after a seven-day break, that it might be a good option for the team,” Langer added.

The match itself reflected Lucknow’s broader campaign. A blazing start, led by Pooran and Marsh, suggested a massive total before a collapse halted momentum. Though a late partnership carried them to 228 for 5, Mumbai’s aggressive chase, anchored by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, ensured the target was overhauled with ease.

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