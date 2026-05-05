I was branded a Test player, proud to break out of that mould: KL Rahul after IPL heroics

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has smacked 433 runs in nine matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 185.83 and is also the second-leading run-scorer of the season at the moment. In the clash against Punjab, the 34-year-old became the first Indian cricketer to score over 150 runs in an IPL innings. In Delhi’s last game against Rajasthan, Rahul once again proved his mettle, scoring 75.

His stunning form has helped Delhi remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. However, in the meantime, Rahul is happy to just break his image as a Test specialist. Reflecting on that, the senior batter highlighted his progress in the shortest format of the game, stating that he had made mistakes along the way but was ready to put his best foot forward all the time.

“10 years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player. So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I’m really proud of. Along the way, I’ve made mistakes and there are things I could have done better. But, what I’m proud of is that I’ve given my absolute best every time I’ve played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed. I still have some time left. So, I’ll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win,” Rahul said in JioStar’s ‘Superstars’ segment.

Message from the team management was very clear: Rahul

During IPL 2020, KL Rahul’s claim of ‘strike rate is overrated’ went viral on social media. Six years later, he understands the importance of it and notes the changes he brought to his game. The Karnataka batter mentioned having a chat with the team management ahead of the season and the message from them was simple and that is to maximise the powerplay and score at least over 10 runs per over during the first six overs.

“T20 cricket has evolved over the last two or three years, especially in the IPL. You can see patterns in how teams are winning, and recently, teams that win the Powerplay often go on to win the game. A few years ago, games were usually decided between the 14th and 20th overs. The Powerplay was always important, but now it carries even more weight. For me, personally, it’s something I’ve had to adapt to for the team. This season, the messaging from the team management was very clear. They spoke to me before the IPL and wanted me to bat at the top of the order and play with freedom. Teams are aiming for upwards of 60 in that phase. Having that clarity gave me time to think about how to achieve it within my skill set,” Rahul said.

Delhi will play Chennai Super Kings on May 5 in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash. Fans can tune into Star Sports network and JioStar to catch the action live.

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