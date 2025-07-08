Lord's wicket seems a bit more challenging: India batting coach India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expects the Lord's pitch to be difficult for the batters, but noted that the visitors are well prepared. With the series currently poised 1-1, the England team management called for the surface to be more spicy in the third Test.

London:

India decimated England, winning the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The Shubman Gill-led side produced a batting masterclass, with the captain leading from the front. He scored 269 runs in the first innings and added 161 in the second. On the back of his phenomenal batting performance, India managed to level the series 1-1, after a defeat at Headingley.

Meanwhile, after suffering a defeat at Edgbaston, England captain Ben Stokes lashed out on the surface and complained, stating that it felt more like a ‘sub-continent pitch’. The team management then informed the Lord’s curator to make a green top or a spicy pitch for the third Test. With Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson set to return, the England team wants to push India in the batting department, which has been their biggest strength so far.

Reflecting upon that, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak noted that it will be tough for the visitors to face Archer in the middle and expect the hosts to prepare a challenging wicket. Calling it fair enough from England’s point of view, Kotak explained that the surface looked greener than in the first two Tests.

"It will be a challenge if Jofra comes in. England might want to make a couple of bowling challenges. The wicket, it seems, will also be a bit more challenging. After the last two games, if England decides to roll out a more challenging wicket, it's fair enough,” Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

“This wicket looks greener than the last two matches. But one cannot be too sure before the final trimming tomorrow. Normally, the first and second innings scores at Lord's tend to be lower. So bowlers can expect a bit more help here,” he added.

Kotak expects Indian batters to handle Lord’s

Kotak noted that the Indian batters are skilful enough to handle the Lord’s surface. He highlighted the importance of spending time in the middle and added that the players should not play silly shots on what is expected to be a difficult pitch.

“For the batters, it will be a matter of just trying to spend as much time as possible on this wicket and adjust to it. Our batters are so skilful that they are scoring at four an over even when they are not looking to score quickly. But the mindset here would be, we won't look for boundaries. If you don't play silly shots, you'll play long innings on these wickets,” Kotak said.