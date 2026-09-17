Hockey India denies Pakistan's late request for venue change, ready with replacement in case of walkout

New Delhi:

Despite some drama concerning the venue in the last couple of days, Mohali is set to host the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made a late request for changes to the tournament arrangements amid strained relations between India and Pakistan, but that has been rejected.

The PHF had approached the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) with two alternatives. One was to relocate the competition outside India or arrange for Pakistan to play their matches at a neutral venue. The federation pointed out concerns about the security of their players and support staff.

In the meantime, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said that the tournament venue would not be altered. He also confirmed that Pakistan would have to travel to India if it intends to participate.

“No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy, they will have to come to India,” Bhola Nath told PTI.

Notably, the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 27 with Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea as the other four participants.

Pakistan government denied permission earlier

The uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation comes after a Pakistan Hockey Federation official told PTI that the national side had not received government clearance to travel to India. That statement came hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said Pakistan would take part in the competition.

Mann had also said that India’s sports policy allowed Pakistani teams to participate in multinational sporting events held in the country.

Hockey India ready to announce replacement

Pakistan’s participation has previously been affected by security concerns surrounding competitions in India. The side withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and subsequently did not take part in the Asia Cup, citing similar concerns.

Meanwhile, Hockey India has identified Bangladesh and Oman as potential replacements should Pakistan decide against travelling to India.

"We have two teams in Bangladesh and Oman who can take Pakistan's place," said Bhola Nath.

The PHF’s request now leaves Pakistan’s participation dependent on the outcome of discussions with the AHF and the team’s travel clearance. For Hockey India, the stated position remains that the tournament will proceed in Mohali and that any participating Pakistan side must play there.

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