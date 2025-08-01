Lionel Messi likely to play cricket match against Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium? Know details Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to visit India in December. If all goes to plan, the man might also end up playing a cricket matches against Indian legends - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here are the details

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has a massive fan following in India, and come winter, he is likely to give up his football spikes for a few days during his tour to India in December. If everything goes to plan, Messi could be up against Indian legends - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The organisers are planning a seven-a-side cricket match on December 14 at the iconic venue.

Efforts are being made to finalise the required logistics of the match and it is being tried that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar also take the field in this unique cricket match. According to a report in the Indian Express, an event agency has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to block the stadium on December 14. During this time, Messi is expected to visit Mumbai during his promotional tour to India.

"Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match too with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised," a MCA source said.

Messi is likely to visit Delhi and Kolkata too

During his tour to India, Lionel Messi is also likely to visit Delhi and Mumbai. It will be his second visit to the country and the first in 14 years. For the unversed, the legendary football player was in India to feature in an international friendly game against Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in 2011.

Argentina team's visit to India reportedly put on hold

Earlier, there were reports that the Argentine football team would visit India for a friendly game in October this year. Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had revealed this piece of news after the state government reached an agreement with Argentina Football Association (AFA) to host two matches involving La Albiceleste in Kerala. However, according to reports, the plan has been put on hold for now.

