IND vs ENG, The Oval, Day 2 Weather Report: Will IND vs ENG day 2 be affected due to rain? With day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 around the corner, let us have a look at the weather report and the playing conditions for the upcoming day of the clash.

London:

England and India are all set to continue their ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides locked horns on day 1 of the clash at The Oval in London on July 31, and the clash began with India batting first after losing the toss.

With overcast conditions and a green top, the Indian batters struggled in the early stages of the opening day. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul departed after scoring 2 and 14 runs, respectively. Sai Sudharsan added 38 runs on the board, with Shubman Gill scoring 21. Karun Nair was the best batter for India on day 1, ending the day with a score of 52* runs as India posted 204 runs by the end of the day.

With day 2 of the clash rapidly approaching, and with day 1 seeing some amount of rain on the day, many would be wondering if rain would play spoilsport on the second day of the fifth test.

Weather expected to clear up on day 2

According to Accuweather, there is a 20-25 percent chance of rain in the morning session of day 2. The same could cause a delayed start to the day. However, in some good news for the fans, the conditions are expected to improve in the afternoon with reduced chances of rain as the day goes on.

Furthermore, the humidity is expected to peak at around 88 percent, with the temperature remaining around 19-22 degrees Celsius as well.

India banking on Karun Nair on day 2

There is no doubt that Karun Nair was exceptional for India on day 2 of the clash. Ending the opening day unbeaten on a score of 52 runs, Nair will be expected to continue his knock and take India to a good total in the first innings of the game.

With India on a score of 204/6, where India will hope for a good performance with the bat, England will be aiming to dismantle India’s remaining batting attack.

