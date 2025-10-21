Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time record for South Africa, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur in elite World Cup list

Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time record for South Africa, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur in elite World Cup list

South Africa locked horns with Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing Women's World Cup today. Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 90 runs for her team, creating an all-time record in the process and surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur in the elite World Cup list.

Laura Wolvaardt
Laura Wolvaardt Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Colombo:

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt starred yet again with the bat in the ongoing Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan. She scored 90 runs off 82 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes, and in the process, became the first-ever women's cricketer from South Africa to complete 1000 runs in the World Cup.

Wolvaardt needed 63 runs to reach the memorable milestone and she did so against Pakistan with a brilliant knock, which is likely to be match-winning as well. Moreover, she also surpassed the likes of Meg Lanning, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on the list of players with the most runs in World Cup history.

The Proteas captain, however, missed out on a century for the second time in the World Cup. She got out exactly on 90 against Australia during the previous edition of the mega event as well. Overall, Wolvaardt has scored 1027 runs in 21 innings in World Cup at an impeccable average of 57.05, with as many as 12 fifties to her name.

She is the only player to not have registered a World Cup hundred among the cricketers to amass more than 1000 runs in the history of the mega event.

Most runs in Women's World Cup

Players (Country) Runs
DA Hockley (New Zealand) 1501
Mithali Raj (India) 1321
JA Brittin (England) 1299
Charlotte Edwards (England) 1231
Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 1208
Belinda Clark (Australia) 1151
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 1027
Harmanpreet Kaur (India) 1017

South Africa have already qualified for semifinals

South Africa's World Cup started on a forgettable note as they were blown away by England in their opening game. However, they won four games on the trot then, beating New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Notably, they won all these games while chasing a total and have batted first in the game against Pakistan. With a place in the semifinal already sealed, South Africa will now be aiming to climb up in the points table.

Also Read

Mohsin Naqvi refuses to change his stance in Asia Cup trophy row despite BCCI's warning

'What wrong has he done?': Reactions galore after 'fit' Sarfaraz Khan gets left out of India A squad

Ben Curran, Sam Curran's brother, slams maiden Test century; achieves unique distinction for family
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Laura Wolvaardt Womens World Cup 2025 South Africa Vs Pakistan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\