Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time record for South Africa, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur in elite World Cup list South Africa locked horns with Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing Women's World Cup today. Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 90 runs for her team, creating an all-time record in the process and surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur in the elite World Cup list.

Colombo:

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt starred yet again with the bat in the ongoing Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan. She scored 90 runs off 82 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes, and in the process, became the first-ever women's cricketer from South Africa to complete 1000 runs in the World Cup.

Wolvaardt needed 63 runs to reach the memorable milestone and she did so against Pakistan with a brilliant knock, which is likely to be match-winning as well. Moreover, she also surpassed the likes of Meg Lanning, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on the list of players with the most runs in World Cup history.

The Proteas captain, however, missed out on a century for the second time in the World Cup. She got out exactly on 90 against Australia during the previous edition of the mega event as well. Overall, Wolvaardt has scored 1027 runs in 21 innings in World Cup at an impeccable average of 57.05, with as many as 12 fifties to her name.

She is the only player to not have registered a World Cup hundred among the cricketers to amass more than 1000 runs in the history of the mega event.

Most runs in Women's World Cup

Players (Country) Runs DA Hockley (New Zealand) 1501 Mithali Raj (India) 1321 JA Brittin (England) 1299 Charlotte Edwards (England) 1231 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 1208 Belinda Clark (Australia) 1151 Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 1027 Harmanpreet Kaur (India) 1017

South Africa have already qualified for semifinals

South Africa's World Cup started on a forgettable note as they were blown away by England in their opening game. However, they won four games on the trot then, beating New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Notably, they won all these games while chasing a total and have batted first in the game against Pakistan. With a place in the semifinal already sealed, South Africa will now be aiming to climb up in the points table.

