Mohsin Naqvi refuses to change his stance in Asia Cup trophy row despite BCCI's warning ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi has refused to budge in the Asia Cup trophy row. He has insisted on handing over the trophy to the BCCI representative while the Indian board is not ready to take it from him. The matter is now likely to br escalated to the ICC.

New Delhi:

The deadlock over the Asia Cup trophy continues as the champions India, are likely to stay away from it for a longer period. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB Chairman, has refused to change his stance and continues to insist on handing the trophy to the BCCI representative. Notably, the BCCI, with the support of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, had written a letter to Naqvi asking him to give the trophy to India and had also warned him of escalating the matter.

However, Naqvi has refused to budge and hasn't changed his stance on the matter. "The BCCI secretary (Devajit Saikia), BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan, had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India.

"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So, that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So, the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," the ACC source said.

What is the Asia Cup trophy row?

For the unversed, India defeated Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup on September 28 and then refused to collect the trophy from ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan. Naqvi had then taken away the Asia Cup trophy with him, and since then, the drama has been going on. It was earlier reported that the PCB Chief has apologized to the BCCI and that he has agreed to give the trophy.

But as it stands, the trophy is locked at the ACC Headquarters in Dubai and Naqvi has reportedly strictly instructed the staff to not hand it over to anyone without his permission.

