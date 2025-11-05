Kuldeep Yadav suffers in ICC rankings after being released midway through T20I series vs Australia India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has suffered a lot in the latest ICC rankings after being released midway through the ongoing T20I series against Australia. He played two matches only but got to bowl only once, conceding 45 runs and picking up two wickets.

India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has suffered massively in the latest ICC T20I rankings for the bowlers. He was released midway through the series to gear up for the upcoming Test series at home against South Africa and got to bowl in only one T20I in Australia. This has led to the spinner losing five spots in the rankings and in the process, has gone out of top 10 bowlers in the shortest format.

Kuldeep is now in the 15th position in the latest rankings with 625 rating points and is likely to move down even further in next week's update as he won't be playing the remaining two T20Is either. Instead, he will be in action for India A in the second four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy has managed to retain his top spot in the bowling rankings with 799 rating points, after picking four wickets in three matches so far against Australia at an average of 14, conceding only 56 runs in eight overs.

What about other bowlers?

Australia's Adam Zampa has missed all three T20Is so far in the series against India as he is with his wife for the birth of their first child. This has affected his ranking too, slipping three places and is in seventh place now with 670 rating points, while Josh Hazlewood has jumped into 10th place after player of the match performance in the second game.

With a lot of T20Is being played across the globe, the rankings are bound to change drastically in the next update, with the players looking to jump into the top 10. For now, Chakaravarthy's place looks secured at the top as he has a massive 73-point lead over the second-placed Akeal Hosein.

ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Varun Chakaravarthy 799 2 Akeal Hosein 726 3 Rashid Khan 701 4 Wanindu Hasaranga 687 5 Adil Rashid 686 15 Kuldeep Yadav 625

