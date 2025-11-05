WPL 2026 retention deadline: Rules, salary slabs, player cap, available purse - all you need to know All five teams have some tough decisions to make and tricky calls to be taken as the WPL 2026 retention deadline approaches. Each team has been allowed a maximum of five retentions as the WPL awaits a major change in the rosters for the first time since the inaugural auction back in 2023.

Mumbai:

The deadline day is here ahead of the new edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). After three seasons, all five teams are set to undergo a roster reshuffle ahead of the mega auction, even though the number of teams remains the same. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, in particular, would have the hardest decisions to make, having had two of the best squads in women's franchise cricket across three seasons in the WPL. Mumbai Indians won two titles in three editions, while the Capitals reached the final in each of the previous seasons.

The spotlight will be on a few big names, including the likes of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Deandra Dottin and Amelia Kerr, among others, with respect to overseas players as the teams take the tough retention calls, with a maximum of five players allowed to be retained pre-auction. A few teams, like Gujarat Giants, might retain just a player or two to make a fresh start, with Ash Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield being the possible retentions.

Ahead of the November 27 auction, the teams will also be keen to go in with enough purse in hand, given that five retentions will wipe out INR 9.25 crore from INR 15 crore. Hence, some of the decisions could really be tricky for each of the teams and a few big names might be released in order to get them cheaper at the auction through RTM.

How many players can a team retain?

A team can retain a maximum of five players, including three Indians and two overseas. Whatever the final total number of retentions is, a team can't retain more than three Indian or two overseas players.

Salary slabs (total purse INR 15 crore)

Players retained Deduction amount (INR) Purse remaining (INR) 1 3.50 crore 11.50 crore 2 6.00 crore 9 crore 3 7.75 crore 7.25 crore 4 8.75 crore 6.25 crore 5 9.25 crore 5.75 crore

Is RTM available?

Yes, the teams will be able to use the right-to-match (RTM) card, with respect to the number of their pre-auction retentions. If a team has retained all five players, it won't have an RTM option available, but if a team has retained just three or four players, it will have two or one RTM options available, respectively.

Live telecast and streaming

As per Jiotv.com, Star Sports 2 Hindi will be telecasting the WPL 2026 retentions deadline day live at 5 PM IST. Hence, there is a chance that it will be streamed on JioHotstar as well.