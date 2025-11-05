Australia confirm Ashes squad for first Test, Smith named captain; no Konstas, 3 uncapped players called up Steve Smith has been called up to lead the Australian team for the first Test in the upcoming home Ashes series against England, with skipper Pat Cummins still not fully fit to start the series. Australia named the 15-member squad for the opening Test in Perth.

Sydney:

Cricket Australia (CA), on Wednesday, unveiled the 15-man squad for the first Test of the five-match Ashes series against England, set to kick off on November 21 in Perth. Steve Smith will lead the side, with Pat Cummins set to miss the opening game due to back issues. Sam Konstas, after returns of 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 in the West Indies series, hasn't looked the part and has been dropped, while Tasmanian left-handed opener Jake Weatherald has earned a maiden call-up to the Test side after breaking down the door of selection with a mountain of runs in domestic cricket.

"The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," Bailey said in a statement. The chief selector hoped that the regular skipper, Pat Cummins, would get fit for the second Test, but still wasn't completely sure regarding his participation in the day-night fixture in Brisbane.

“I hope so (that he’ll return for the second Test)," Bailey said. "He bowled yesterday and he'll bowl again today, so all reports are that's still tracking and if not the second Test, then the third," he further added.

Bailey also spoke about the return of Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in sensational form in the One-Day Cup and the Sheffield Shield. Bailey mentioned that Labuschagne was always part of the side and that he may have made some technical changes, or even if he didn't, he did what the selectors and the team management wanted - score runs.

“We obviously had made the decision to leave him out of the team in the West Indies, but he’s always been part of the squad. “What we've seen is runs, time at the crease and I think there’s an energy there and a method that I think is really attractive," Bailey further added.

How the top order shapes up would be interesting to see, as Australia have the option of handing a debut to Jake Weatherald or getting back to someone like Labuschagne, with Cameron Green likely to slot in at No 3. The bowling line-up is likely to be the expected one, with both Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett set to warm the bench.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster