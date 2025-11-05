Asia Cup trophy issue likely to be discussed between boards at ICC meeting India have not received their Asia Cup 2025 trophy after the Men in Blue denied taking it from the PCB chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. The Trophy issue is likely to be up for discussion in the ICC quarterly meeting.

New Delhi:

The Asia Cup fallout and the trophy issue are likely to be discussed at an ICC quarterly meeting in Dubai. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the cricket's chief executives will chair a meeting on November 5, followed by a meeting of all the heads of the boards on November 7.

The report added that while the Asia Cup issue is not officially on the agenda, it will likely be up for discussion at the Board meeting on November 7, with informal discussions over it on the sidelines. The Trophy issue could be one of the biggest topics of discussion in the meeting.

It is learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi will be present in person in the meeting due to his political commitments, as he is also Pakistan's interior minister.

The Asia Cup 2025 saw some heated moments, gestures and statements by players in the matches between India and Pakistan. The International Cricket Council also handed sanctions to four players, Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Sahibzada Farhan, for the gestures and comments during the Asia Cup.

Rauf was handed a fine of 30% with a ban of two matches, while Surya also received a 30% fine with two demerit points. Sahibzada Farhan received a warning and a demerit point, while Arshdeep Singh was charged with a breach of Article 2.6 but was found not guilty.

Meanwhile, India have not received their Asia Cup 2025 trophy yet. They had denied taking it from Naqvi after beating Pakistan in the final. The trophy was removed by an ACC official and is learnt to be at an ACC office.

Apart from the Asia Cup topic, the ICC is set to discuss the Olympic 2028 qualification pathway, USA Cricket's governance crisis and player-image rights issue between the ICC and the World Cricketers' Association (WCA).