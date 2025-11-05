New Zealand vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch NZ vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India? New Zealand will face the West Indies in a five-match T20I series, set to kick off in Auckland. Injuries haven't helped the Black Caps' preparation for the T20 World Cup; however, these five games will provide the fringe players another opportunity to stake their claim for a spot.

Auckland:

New Zealand’s home season just rolls on as the West Indies are on their shores for a multi-format series, starting with five T20Is, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in three months’ time. The West Indies will take a lot of confidence from the last week in Bangladesh, with their first away T20 series whitewash in more than five years, as it was preceded by a lull where the two-time champions won just one series out of the previous eight.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have had injuries piling up one after another. They already don’t have the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Will O’Rourke and Lockie Ferguson available and New Zealand will now have to be content with Tim Seifert’s absence, who injured himself during the domestic 50-over tournament.

Their last two T20 assignments have been marred by rain, against Australia and England, but the ODI series sweep against a strong opponent like England will give them confidence going forward, leading into the five T20Is. Whatever be the series results, the T20 form hasn’t been the greatest for Mitchell Santner and Co and obviously, they are missing a few key pieces of their puzzle and hence, will have to be at the top of their game.

When and where to watch NZ vs WI T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and the West Indies will kick off at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 5, at 11:45 AM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for November 6, 9, 10 and 13. Auckland will host the first two T20Is, before the action shifts to Nelson for the next couple of games. The series finale is scheduled to be held in Dunedin. The NZ vs WI T20I series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD channels in India on TV, while all five matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv and Prime Video.

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste