Abhishek Sharma on cusp of equalling Virat Kohli's all-time record for India in T20Is Abhishek Sharma has been in amazing form in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. He has so far scored 112 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 167.16 and is also on the cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time record for India in the shortest format of the game.

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been the top performer in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. He is the leading run-scorer of the series so far, with 112 runs to his name at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 167.16. After a kind of slow start to his T20I career, the southpaw has been extremely consistent, smashing runs at a massive strike rate and now stands a chance of equaling Virat Kohli's all-time record for India in the shortest format of the game.

Abhishek is only 39 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is, and if he manages to touch the landmark in the fourth T20I on Thursday (November 6), the left-handed batter will become the joint-fastest to the milestone in the format for India, alongside Kohli. He has so far scored 961 runs in 26 innings at an average of 36.96 and a strike rate of 192.20 with two centuries and six fifties.

Fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is for India

Players Innings Virat Kohli 27 KL Rahul 29 Suryakumar Yadav 31

Where will Abhishek Sharma stand in all-time list?

Given the kind of form Abhishek Sharma is in, the 25-year-old is expected to cross the magical milestone of his career in the fourth T20I against Australia. In that case, he will be the seventh joint-fastest to the landmark. Dawid Malan of England is the fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is, having done so in just 24 innings.

Fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is

Players Innings Dawid Malan (England) 24 Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) 24 Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (Japan) 25 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 26 Devon Conway (New Zealand) 26 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 26 Virat Kohli (India) 27 Karanbir Singh (Austria) 27 Aaron Finch (Australia) 29 KL Rahul (India) 29 Taranjeet Singh (Romania) 29

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is also approaching the landmark of 1000 runs in T20Is and needs only nine runs to do so. He has so far scored 991 runs in 32 innings at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 147.25 with two centuries and four fifties.

