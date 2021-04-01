Kuldeep Yadav says not playing regularly affected his bowling length

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav is going through a lean patch in his career where opportunities have hardly come his way in the past two years. The 26-year-old Chinaman has either warmed the bench or has struggled to make the most of the chances that have come his way.

His most recent failure was during the England series where his performance in the limited over series left a lot to be desired. Factually speaking, the bowler gave away 152 runs in the ODI series with no wickets to his name.

Speaking to English daily Mid-day, Kuldeep said it was his length that let him down during the series and playing matches after a break didn't help the cause either.

"It would have been better had I focused on length. If you’re playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl. But when you’re playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better," he said.

The left-arm wrist-spinner also has been blamed of being found out by the batsmen and hence he has been ineffective. However, Kuldeep said he doesn't pay attention to such talks and all his focus is on honing his skills in order to stay ahead of the curve.

"I don’t pay attention to all this talk. It’s important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible. If you’re playing regularly, batsmen tend to read you. If they are getting comfortable playing me, then my job as a bowler is to keep improving. And that’s why I look to add or change a few things every time," he said.