Kuldeep Yadav's wedding festivities begin, Yuzvendra Chahal steals show with dance | WATCH

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) :

Celebrations surrounding the wedding of India spinner Kuldeep Yadav are underway in the hill town of Mussoorie, where friends, family members and celebrities have begun gathering for the multi-day festivities. The picturesque destination in the Himalayan foothills has turned into the centre of attention as the cricketer prepares to marry his fiancée, Vanshika Singh.

Guests started arriving through Jolly Grant Airport as the pre-wedding functions moved into full swing. Several figures from Indian cricket have already reached the venue. Among the first to join the celebrations were Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh and Team India fielding coach T. Dilip, who arrived on Friday morning to take part in the ceremonies.

Festivities on Friday were highlighted by the haldi ceremony, which was organised at a well-known hotel in Mussoorie and began at around 11 a.m. The event unfolded in a lively atmosphere as friends and family surrounded the couple. Chahal appeared to be in high spirits during the ritual, dancing to the sound of traditional dhol beats while playfully applying turmeric to Kuldeep during the celebration.

An image from the couple’s engagement has also circulated among well-wishers, showing Kuldeep and Vanshika posing together. The wedding itself is scheduled for March 14, with the lead-up functions having started on March 12. Friday evening’s programme includes a cocktail gathering set for 6 p.m., continuing the sequence of events before the main ceremony.

MS Dhoni expected to join Kuldeep's wedding

The wedding is expected to follow traditional customs. Reports indicate that Kuldeep will arrive as part of the baraat on horseback before the couple completes the customary seven pheras around the sacred fire, a ritual that marks the core of the marriage ceremony. Other rites linked to the wedding are expected to extend late into the night.

Several more well-known figures from the cricket fraternity are anticipated to attend. Among those expected later in the day are India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and former national captain MS Dhoni.

Following the wedding in Mussoorie, the newly married couple will host a reception in Lucknow on March 17. The event will take place at Hotel Centrum and is expected to welcome guests from cricket, politics and the business community.

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