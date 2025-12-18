Kris Srikkanth slams Sunrisers Hyderabad's strategy after IPL 2026 auction Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad's buys in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction, he emphasised on the side on focusing on improving their bowling attack.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction finally came to an end, and the 10 franchises locked in their squads ahead of the new season of the tournament. With the squads finalised, many experts came forward and gave their take on the squads that the 10 franchises will be going into the IPL 2026 with.

Ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth came forward and lambasted Sunrisers Hyderabad for not focusing on their bowling attack and going forward with Liam Livingstone instead.

"Everyone let go of Livingstone at base price. If you had already decided to go for him, you could have pocketed him for 2 crores itself. Their batting lineup is great, but who'll bowl the 20 overs for them? Do SRH really need a player like Livingstone? They let go of Shami. Who's the replacement for Shami? They could have planned it better, but they already had a good side. Yet, we all say good side, but they didn't qualify last year. They were down in the dumps like CSK last year,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth opined on GT’s strategy as well

As part of the same discussion, Kris Srikkanth opined that the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, have not addressed their middle-order woes ahead of the new season as well. It is worth noting that Titans had Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill score the majority of their runs, with the middle overs not playing that big of a part.

"They did not address their middle-order issues at all. Last season they qualified only because of their top three. They should have also targeted specific players like KKR for covering their middle-order issues. Are there no good middle-order batters at all around the world? Actually, Livingstone would have been an ideal fit for them," said Srikkanth.

Also Read: