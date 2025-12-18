'Extremely special': Irfan Pathan lauds Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy ahead of fifth T20I against South Africa Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and heaped massive praise on star India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his leadership abilities. He also gave his take on his recent form in the shortest format as well.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. It is worth noting that after four games, India holds the lead in the series, and South Africa can only level the series now.

Ahead of the fifth T20I, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and heaped massive praise on skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his captaincy abilities. While stating that he still needs to find some form, Pathan opined that Suryakumar is an excellent captain.

"That's why I say repeatedly that we don't celebrate Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy as much as we should. We have celebrated his batting a lot. He definitely lacks form in batting currently, but this 83% result in captaincy is extremely special," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

"Not all T20 captains are able to do this. So, very well done to Suryakumar, and it's not like South Africa didn't put pressure. They put pressure in this series. You made a comeback in the last match after being put under pressure," he added.

Pathan gave his take on Suryakumar Yadav’s form

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan also opined on the India skipper’s lean run in the shortest format of the game lately.

"What has been Suryakumar's strength? He plays very well square of the wicket. He doesn't move his feet much against fast bowlers. Teams are trying to work him out a little more. They are not bowling at one pace. They are using the slower ones a lot. So he has to counter that," he responded.

"Secondly, a pattern is being seen that he is going to his favorite shots too much and too early. Can he wait a little longer before playing his favorite shots? Play straight for some time. You might ask him to take his feet forward against fast bowlers. He hasn't done that for so many years. How will he do it now as the World Cup is about to come?" Pathan elaborated.