KL Rahul hints at inclusion of ‘top-class’ Ruturaj Gaikwad during South Africa ODI series Indian top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who last played an ODI almost two years ago, earned a recall to the side on the back of consistent run in the 50-over format for India A against South Africa A. Captain for the series, KL Rahul, hinted that Gaikwad might not be too far from making the side.

Ranchi:

Indian top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the ODI side on the back of a consistent run of form during the List-A series for India A against South Africa A and will be hoping for an opportunity during the three-match series against the Proteas. Gaikwad last played an ODI for India during the away series against South Africa almost two years ago under KL Rahul's captaincy and has now earned a recall when the wicketkeeper-batter is in charge yet again, against the same opposition but at home this time around.

“Rutu [Ruturaj Gaikwad], obviously, is a top-class player; we have all seen it with whatever opportunities, limited opportunities he has got, he's really utilised it and shown what he can do. Unfortunately, in ODI cricket, the top six or the top five is quite settled and they are performing really well. So you feel bad for players not getting enough opportunities," Rahul said at the pre-match press conference after being asked about a potential chance for Gaikwad to make the XI.

"Now he has gotten his opportunity with a few injuries. He will get his opportunity at some stage, and yeah, looking forward to giving him that chance and letting him show what he can do and do the job for the team," Rahul added.

India's ODI side, since 2022, has been difficult to break into since Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer made their places their own and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still going strong. However, with both Gill and Iyer out for the upcoming three-match series due to their respective injuries, an opportunity has presented itself not just for Gaikwad, but also for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, who too might get their opportunities as it seems like the squad will be rotated with no immediate ICC ODI event on the horizon.

"There is never a question about his skill and how good he is as a player, it's just about the right opportunities and the right timing hasn't come. So, yeah, hopefully this series gives him that opportunity," Rahul further said while still keeping cards close to his chest regarding the playing XI for the first ODI in Ranchi. However, Rahul did confirm that he will bat at six during the three one-dayers.