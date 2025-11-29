First time in 19 years! Pakistan create history as they beat Sri Lanka in final to win T20I tri-series Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I tri-series by six wickets. It was their bowlers who set up the victory, restricting the opposition to just 114 runs. With this win, Pakistan also created history in the shortest format. Know details here

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan won the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with a comfortable win in the final today in Rawalpindi. They chased down the modest target of 115 runs without much fuss and won by six wickets, beating Sri Lanka in the summit clash. They were always the best team in the tournament, even as the Salman Ali Agha-led side created history by registering the most T20I wins for Pakistan in a single calendar year.

This was their 21st win this year in 34 matches, surpassing the earlier record of 20 wins in 2021. Apart from losing to India thrice in 15 days during the Asia Cup, Pakistan enjoyed a productive year in 2025 in the shortest format of the game.

Most wins for Pakistan in a single calendar year

21 wins (34 matches) in 2025

20 wins (29 matches) in 2021

17 wins (19 matches) in 2018

As for the final, it was a professional performance from the home team. They opted to bowl first and at one stage, it looked like the decision would backfire. But Sri Lanka imploded in the second half of their innings, losing their eight wickets for just 16 runs. They were sitting pretty at 98/2 at one stage, with Kamil Mishara getting out after scoring a fifty but it all messed up for them as they were reduced to 114 all out within around six overs.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, accounting for three wickets each, while also conceding only 17 and 18 runs respectively.

Babar Azam remained unbeaten in the run chase

In response, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub got Pakistan off to a good start, adding 46 runs before the former got out. Babar Azam walked in to bat to a huge roar from the audience and didn't disappoint them at all. He remained unbeaten on 37 runs and scored the winning runs as well, finishing the match in style with a four. Ayub batted well too, mustering 36 runs as Pakistan reached home in the 19th over of the innings. Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in defence of 114 runs but never looked like winning the game after being folded for a modest total of 114 runs.