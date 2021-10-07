KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Morgan or Samson?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in what will be their final opportunity to confirm their place in the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are mathematically out of contention for a place in the knockouts.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets

KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets

KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 4/8 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets

RR vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 8 wickets