KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Morgan or Samson?

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in what will be their final opportunity to confirm their place in the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are mathematically out of contention for a place in the knockouts.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 7
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins
MATCH RESULT:
SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs
KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs
RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets
MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets
KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets
KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets
KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets
RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 8
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 4/8 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets
RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets
RR vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 8 wickets