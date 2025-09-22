Kieron Pollard becomes first player in T20 cricket history to achieve rare fielding milestone during CPL Final T20 legend Kieron Pollard achieved yet another milestone in the format as he played a key role in Trinbago Knight Riders restricting the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a score of 130/8 in the final. While the Knight Riders are chasing their final title, the Warriors are behind their second.

Providence (Guyana) :

Former West Indies captain and T20 legend, Kieron Pollard, became the first cricketer in the format to take 400 catches as he went on a fielding riot in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final for the Trinbago Knight Riders against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday, September 21 (local time) at the Providence. Pollard, one of the better fielders in the world, was at short leg, at long-off, at long-on and basically all around the field as the Warriors batters found him as many as four times in the summit clash.

Pollard needed to take three catches in the final to get to the landmark of 400 catches and the big man did it with the dismissal of Dwaine Pretorius, who mistimed it straight into the hands of the towering 38-year-old off the bowling of Saurabh Netravalkar, who was the pick of the bowlers. Wicketkeepers or fielders, Pollard is head and shoulders above anyone, with the person second on the list, David Miller, has 321 catches to his name.

Most catches in T20 cricket

401* - Kieron Pollard (2006-2025), in 708 innings

321 - David Miller (2008-2025), in 531 innings (1 catch as wk)

287 - Jos Buttler (2009-2025), in 465 innings (204 catches as wk)

286 - Quinton de Kock (2011-2025), in 404 innings (268 catches as wk)

275 - Dwayne Bravo (2006-2024), in 573 innings