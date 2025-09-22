'You talk, we win': Abhishek Sharma continues to demolish Pakistan even after match, reacts to thumping win A lot of stuff was said and exchanged between the two teams as the second India vs Pakistan encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup got really heated, especially when the Men in Blue came to bat. Both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave it back, both with words and with the bat.

Dubai:

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continued to demolish the Pakistan cricket team even after their Super Fours clash, which got a bit heated between the two sides. Abhishek went after the Pakistan bowling attack after he mentioned that "they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all", and continued the same attitude off the field as well as India handed Pakistan a six-wicket thrashing in their second Asia Cup encounter.

"You talk, we win," Abhishek wrote on his social media after the match. This came after a lot of swearing out and back, animated exchanges and heated altercations between him and Pakistani pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Abhishek, who audibly mouthed expletives after hitting Afridi for a first-ball six in the innings, mentioned at the post-match presentation that a lot was being said by the opposition and he wanted to give it back with the bat.

After getting starts in all three matches, scoring 30-odd, Abhishek finally put his foot down, handing a pasting to the Pakistani bowlers, chasing a score of 172. The left-hander looked to take on the bowlers early yet again and this time he was able to survive the powerplay and smashed a 24-ball fifty. It helped that his partner from the other end, Shubman Gill, didn't waste too much time either and both were obliterating the Pakistani bowlers.

Their partnership led to rising frustration amongst Pakistani bowlers and Haris Rauf, in particular, who couldn't stay quiet and was almost in arm's distance with both Gill and Abhishek at one point before the umpire had to intervene. The duo was running away with the match, stitching a century stand at the top, before Faheem Ashraf provided a sigh of relief to his team and the fans by dismissing Gill.

India went on to lose a couple of more wickets in the next two overs and Pakistan were back in the game. However, the likes of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya kept their calm to take the team home. India opened their account in the Super Fours, while Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter.