Kieron Pollard creates history with six sixes against St Lucia Kings Veteran Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder Kieron Pollard was on fire for his side against St Lucia Kings in the ongoing CPL 2025. Hitting six sixes throughout his knock, Pollard managed to achieve a massive feat as well.

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard scripted history in the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025, taking on St Lucia Kings in the tournament. Pollard hit six sixes in the game, crossing 200 sixes in the tournament, and now has the most sixes in CPL’s history at 203.

Pollard achieved the feat in the 10th match of the CPL 2025; Trinbago Knight Riders locked horns with St Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on August 24. The clash began with Knight Riders coming in to bat first.

The side opened their innings with Colin Munro and Alex Hales scoring 43 and 10 runs, respectively. Nicholas Pooran added 34 runs on the board, with Pollard putting in an exceptional performance, scoring 65 runs in 29 deliveries, as Knight Riders posted a total of 183 runs in the first innings.

Keon Gaston was the highest wicket-taker for Lucia Kings, taking two wickets. Oshane Thomas, David Wiese, Roston Chase, and Tabraiz Shamsi struck once each as well.

St. Lucia Kings held back through Knight Riders’ brilliant bowling

Aiming to chase down a target of 184 runs, St Lucia Kings opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles scoring 35 and 47 runs, respectively. Despite the good start, Lucia Kings’ middle order failed to make an impact. Roston Chase departed on a score of 12 runs, with Tim David adding 10 runs on the board.

St Lucia Kings were limited on a score of 165 runs in the second innings of the game; Andre Russell and Usman Tariq were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their names. Mohammad Amir and Akeal Hosein took one wicket each as well and Trinbago Knight Riders won the game by 18 runs.

