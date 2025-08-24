Dawid Malan surpasses Suresh Raina's record in T20 cricket, enters top 5 in unique list Dawid Malan is currently featuring in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers. While opening the innings, the left-hander scored 34 runs off just 21 balls with four fours and a six. In the process, Malan went past Suresh Raina's record in the shortest format of the game.

Leeds (England):

Dawid Malan is playing in the ongoing The Hundred edition for Northern Superchargers and scored a crucial 34 runs while opening the innings in his team's win over Oval Invincibles on Saturday (August 24). In the process, the left-handed batter also surpassed Suresh Raina in the list of players to score the most runs in a country in T20 cricket. For the uninitiated, the records of The Hundred have been included in T20 cricket since its first edition.

Malan has now scored 6555 runs in 240 T20 innings in England at an average of 32.45 with three centuries and 43 fifties. He is fifth on the list of players to score the most runs in a single country in the shortest format of the game. As for Raina, he scored 6553 runs in 237 innings in India in the T20 form of the game at an average of 32.92 with three tons and 43 fifties to his credit.

Virat Kohli is on top of this list

Virat Kohli is on top of this list with a staggering 9704 runs in 278 innings played in India in the shortest format at an average of 42.37, to go with eight centuries and 74 fifties. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are placed second and third in this aspect, having scored 8426 and 7626 runs in India, respectively.

Dawid Malan's England teammate James Vince is in fourth position, having bossed in the T20 matches in England. He has so far amassed 7398 runs in 243 T20 innings at an average of 34.73 with five centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Players to score most runs in a single country in T20 cricket

Players Runs Country Virat Kohli 9704 India Rohit Sharma 8426 India Shikhar Dhawan 7626 India James Vince 7398 England Dawid Malan 6555 England Suresh Raina 6553 India

Dawid Malan's decent form in The Hundred

As for Dawid Malan, he has shown decent form opening the innings in the ongoing edition of The Hundred. He has so far scored 179 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 144.35 and has also scored a fifty. Northern Superchargers are placed second on the table with five wins and Malan will be key for them at the top of the order if they are to go all the way this season.