Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India's Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from international cricket. He took to X to convey his decision as India's number three in Tests confirmed that he is stepping away from all forms of Indian cricket as well. He last played for India back in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023 and was overlooked since then as the Indian team moved on from the likes of him and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" Pujara wrote in his post on X.

Pujara played 103 Tests for India

Cheteshwar Pujara played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.6 in the longest format of the game. He could only muster 51 runs in five ODIs and was never picked in the format after 2014. However, when it came to Test match cricket, the man was a solid batter and made the number three slot in the batting line-up his own after Rahul Dravid retired. Overall, the 37-year-old smashed 19 centuries and 35 fifties in his illustrious Test career with the highest score being an unbeaten 206.

The hero of India's two famous series wins in Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara played a lot of memorable knocks during his career after making his debut in 2010. However, his contribution to India's memorable series wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons will always be remembered. He was the player of the series when Team India defeated the Aussies in their den for the first time in 2018-19 and then played a crucial role two years later, batting like a rock at three, when the majority of the players in the squad got injured.

