Kevin de Bruyne announces shock exit from Manchester City, set to leave in summer Ace Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne took to social media and announced that he would be leaving the club after the end of the season, and will look to bettter opportunities the summer. He posted a heartfelt note for the fans after announcing his decision.

Star Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has announced that he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the ongoing season. He announced his decision on April 4 through a social media post, and after 10 incredible seasons for the club, De Bruyne will explore a new chapter in his stellar career.

It is worth noting that after joining City in 2015, De Bruyne won 6 Premier League titles with them, with two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and a Champions League title as well. The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries as of late, and he took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note, announcing his eventual exit from the club.

“Suri, Rome, Mason, Michle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. "Manchester" will forever be on our kids' passports— and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together! Much love," De Bruyne said in a statement.

In his 10 years for the club, the Belgian star won 16 titles, making 413 appearances for City in all competitions for the club. During his time with City, De Bruyne scored 106 goals for the side and has been one of the crucial players for the team.

Dominating the midfield under Pep Guardiola, Kevin de Bruyne is widely revered as one of the best midfielders in the world, and his performances were influential in the club maintaining their dominance in England over the past few years. It is interesting to note that De Bruyne’s next destination is undecided, but leaving City in the summer, the Belgium international is set to receive several offers from clubs all over the world.