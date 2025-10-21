Keshav Maharaj scripts WTC history after 7-fer against Pakistan, breaks R Ashwin's record Keshav Maharaj on his return after injury, ensured that Pakistan didn't run away with the game after threatening to go past 400 at one point having opted to bat first in the second Test in Rawalpindi. Maharaj finished with figures of 7/102, his 12th five-wicket haul, skittling Pakistan out for 333.

Rawalpindi:

Keshav Maharaj was into his work straightaway after returning to South Africa's line-up for the second and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, and ended up playing a starring role with the ball in the first innings after the hosts opted to bat first. Maharaj registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests and ended up getting 7/102 as the veteran tweaker scripted World Test Championship (WTC) history.

This was Maharaj's third spell featuring seven wickets or more in an innings in the World Test Championship (WTC), the most by any bowler as he went past the likes of R Ashwin, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Pakistan's spin twins. Maharaj also became the third South African bowler and first spinner from his country to take 50 wickets in Asia, playing a key role in Pakistan being dismissed for 333 in their first innings, losing 5/74 on the second morning.

Bowlers with most 7-plus wickets in an innings in WTC

3 - Keshav Maharaj (vs BAN (twice) and PAK)

2 - R Ashwin (vs SA in 2019, vs WI in 2023)

2 - Matt Henry (vs SA in 2022, vs AUS in 2024)

2 - Noman Ali (vs SL in 2023, vs ENG in 2024)

2 - Sajid Khan (vs BAN in 2021, vs ENG in 2024)

Most fifers among left-arm spinners in WTC

9 - Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

8 - Noman Ali (Pakistan), Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

7 - Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

6 - Ravindra Jadeja (India), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand)

5 - Axar Patel (India)

Maharaj also became just the second Proteas bowler to register a 7-fer in Tests in Pakistan and now has the best figures for South Africa in the country in the format, bettering Paul Adams's 7/128, 22 years ago in Lahore. It took some time for the spinners to get into the game as it wasn't turning great deal on the opening day but Maharaj stuck to his lines and lengths, which have worked for him and reaped the rewards.

South Africa did well to restrict Pakistan as the hosts looked good for a 400-plus total but the onus is now on the touring batters to make the most of helpful batting conditions as the wicket has yet to be broken and Aiden Markram and Co will be keen to score as many runs as possible on the second day.