'You don't write off champions': Ponting pushes for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's case for 2027 World Cup Ricky Ponting was confident that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can last until the 2027 World Cup, even though the journey won't be the easiest. Both Rohit and Kohli failed to score on their return in the first ODI in Perth and will be keen to get back amongst runs in Adelaide.

Adelaide:

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that it's not easy for any player, let alone the two playing international cricket for the first time in seven months, to land in Australia a few days before and get off the blocks quickly regardless of the format. The two Indian senior pros, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, realised it the hard way in Perth on Sunday in the first ODI against Australia. However, the Australian legend Ricky Ponting didn't have an ounce of doubt that the duo will bounce back in Adelaide in the second ODI, while throwing his weight around the duo's presence in the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

"I'd expect to see both those guys bounce back into it pretty quickly," Ponting said on the ICC Review ahead of the second ODI. The 50-year-old reckoned that "not many places that are better to go and bat in a one-day game than Adelaide Oval" and the South Australian venue has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, in particular, having played some of his best knocks there.

Ponting mentioned that it will not be easy for both Rohit and Kohli, who looked rusty in the first game but as per him if there was a venue to get back into form, it is Adelaide but the southern part of Australia has been a bit wet and it will be interesting to see, how they cope up with the conditions alongside trying to score a few runs. "As I said, Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But it won't be easy for the fact that they are facing some of the best white-ball bowlers that have ever played the game. So, the challenge is definitely there.

"But I say it all the time, you don't write off champion players ever. And these two guys have been two of the best, and while I'm on record saying I think Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off," warned Ponting.

"They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, then they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027," he further said.

On the other hand, Shastri was ready to wait before jumping the gun and pass his judgement on the future of Rohit and Kohli as the former cricketer suggested that with the class and experience they have, they deserve some time.