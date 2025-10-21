SA vs PAK weather report: Will Colombo rain subside for crucial Women's World Cup clash? South Africa was the only side able to defy Colombo rains, beat Sri Lanka in a reduced game as the showers subsided enough to produce a result, which has been rare in the last two weeks at the venue. The Proteas will be keen to finish the Colombo leg on a high as they take on Pakistan.

Colombo:

Colombo and its weather has jeopardised with the fun and excitement of the ongoing Women's World Cup. There were only a couple of games out of nine so far at the venue, which remained unaffected by the rain but the rest of them have either been delayed, shortened or washed out. Four of them didn't yield any result and New Zealand and Pakistan have had two each of them gone to dust. South Africa somehow got a result in a 20-overs-per-side clash against Sri Lanka but they will be glad that they qualified even before the last couple of games.

As per Accuweather, afternoon showers and thunderstorms later in the day are on the horizon, hence, another stop-start day, mostly the former is on the cards. The probability of precipitation oscillates from 50 to 60 per cent from 2 PM to 6 PM.

The weather turns cloudy for the next five hours with the probability of rain reducing to 20 per cent, however, the relentlessness of the showers in the last four games is in front of everyone to witness. Hence, there's no certainty if the rain will actually relent for the game to actually go ahead but there's hope.

South Africa have already qualified and hence, won't mind any of the three results but before the big game against Australia, having some time out on the field would help. For Pakistan, it is a do-or-die. Having been restricted to Colombo has meant making-do with weather that has been presented to them and the losses against Australia and Bangladesh didn't do them any good, apart from the two washouts.

They could and should have won against England but now find themselves in a must-win situation. The rain might soften a bit but a result is not a surety. Hopefully, the forecast improves and we have a game and a result.