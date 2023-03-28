Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father found after going missing

Follow us on Image Source : KEDAR JADHAV/TWITTER Kedar Jadhav with his father

India Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav was found after going missing from their home in Pune, a police official said. He was found hours after the missing complaint was registered at the Alankar police station.

The 75-year-old Mahadev left their home in Kothrud on Monday without informing anyone in the family and did not return. After the family members couldn't trace him, Kedar reported a missing complaint.

As per Kedar Jadhav's complaint at Alankar police station, his father who suffers from dementia, had left their home for a morning walk and was last seen exiting the gate of the housing complex.

A missing person case was registered. After registering the complaint, efforts were on to trace him and a team from the Alankar police station carrying Mahadev’s photograph was sent to other police stations in the city as the police launched a search for his father

Kedar's father Mahadev Jadhav was finally found in the Mundhwa area, the official said.

"His condition is fine and he has been reunited with his family," Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of Mundhwa police station said.

In his career so far, Kedar Jadhav represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and scored 1389 runs. He has played nine T20Is and has scored 122 runs. The star player has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007.

