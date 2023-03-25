Former Australia captain Tim Paine hints at coaching role post retirement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tim Paine

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has hinted at taking up a coaching job following his retirement from all forms of cricket recently. The 38-year-old played his last domestic career game for Tasmania against Queensland in Sheffield Shield last week.

Paine led Australia in a handful of Test matches after the 2018 sandpaper saga and also created history by retaining the Ashes in England. Overall, Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs, and 12 T20Is for his country while featuring in a mammoth 154 FC games, 136 List A, and 81 T20 matches during his career that lasted for almost two decades. He stepped down as skipper days before the start of the 2021-22 Ashes series at home.

"It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket. com.au,

"To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground," he added.

The veteran cricketer said it's been an emotional time since he decided to retire from the game.

"My phone has been going berserk, from all around the world as well, which is nice. It's made me a bit emotional reading some of the messages and social media stuff people have sent. I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old, 26 years ago, which is a long time," said Paine.

