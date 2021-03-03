Kapil Dev receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Image Source : ANI Kapil Dev

Former skipper Kapil Dev, who led India to maiden World Cup glory in 1983, on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dev, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital in Delhi, as reported by news agency ANI.

Last year in October, Dev was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. He also underwent a successful coronary angioplasty. The 'Haryana Hurricane', as Dev is often called, represented the national side in 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

Madan Lal, who also was a part of the World Cup-winning side in 1983, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

"In the fight against Covid -19 .. I'm vaccine strong!!! "Proud to get the Jab ". Organized and well handled at Jeewan hospital and nursing home !!!" he tweeted.

Earlier, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic," tweeted Shastri.

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.