Kagiso Rabada reflects on his recent one-month suspension Star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada recently came forward and talked about his one month suspension that he was handed for recreational drug use. He was handed the suspension while playing in the SA20.

New Delhi:

Star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada had recently caught every headline after he was handed a one-month ban for testing positive for recreational drug use during the SA20 2025. Reflecting on the ban that was given to him while condemning his actions, Rabada also stated that he has moved on from the incident. It is worth noting that Rabada, who was representing Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, was sent back home due to his suspension. He rejoined the franchise after serving the one-month ban. He played two matches for Titans, not taking any wickets in the games.

Speaking of his suspension, Rabada took centre stage and reflected on his situation. "I'm just glad to be playing again. The process was handled really well ... I think, as a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that. There are some people who would have been disappointed and to those people I'm deeply sorry ... The people closest to me are the ones I felt I let down,” Rabada was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"But life moves on. I'll never be 'Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much'. But I'll never condone that action," he added. Furthermore, Rabada reflected on how he has been talking to his teammates about the suspension as well, stating that he would open up more about the matter in the coming days.

"I think I owe it to them (to talk about what happened). They're my team mates. We've come so far. I've already spoken to them and I guess we can do so in more detail when we get together for an extended amount of time,” Rabada said.

It is worth noting that Rabada is all set to lead the Proteas’ pace attack as the side will take on Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship final that is set to kick off from June 11.