Josh Inglis gatecrashes Andre Russell's farewell party, Australia thump West Indies in 2nd T20I Andre Russell scored a quickfire 36 off just 15 balls in his final international match for the West Indies, however, the score of 172 wasn't enough for the hosts to stop the Australian juggernaut. The visitors took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

JAMAICA:

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis made full use of a dropped chance early on in his innings to make the West Indies pay in Andre Russell's final international appearance at his home ground, Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Tuesday, July 22. After the dropped catch by Russell himself when Inglis was batting on 9, the Australian stumper ran riot, making the West Indies' bowling and field placements look like a joke as the visitors romped home, chasing 173 in just the 16th over and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Inglis was making a joke out of the West Indies bowlers. The attack began in the eighth over, right after the powerplay where Inglis pulled Alzarri Joseph for a six over square leg, before a streeky shot beside the wicketkeeper and a boundary through point in the same over. Then he was punching the spinner off the backfoot off the full ball, to force him to change his length to hit a six off a shortish ball over mid-wicket. If that wasn't enough, Inglis a couple of overs later hit Andre Russell's first ball for a six over long-off.

Like he did with Motie, he forced Russell to pull his length back. A reverse lap off a full ball was followed by a scoop over the keeper's head off a slower short ball where he had to wait for eternity to get the timing right and he did. Cameron Green put the finishing touches with a couple of nice little dabs and sixes over long-on as the duo recorded the highest partnership for Australia for the third wicket (unbeaten 131) and the West Indies bowlers were left scratching their heads.

Australia might push someone like Cooper Connolly to open alongside skipper Mitchell Marsh, rather than throwing someone like Glenn Maxwell like they did on Tuesday, but if they are winning, that is what matters.

Earlier, the West Indies struggled with the bat once again at the top. Brandon King scored a half-century but the start was cautious from both the openers and skipper Shai Hope's 13-ball 9 didn't help. The lack of partnerships also cost the West Indies big time as there were cameos from Motie and Russell at the end but the all-rounder in his final T20I himself admitted that they were about 20 short.

Russell didn't have a fairytale end to his international career, but he surely entertained the fans all around the world across formats in maroon. The series now is in a must-win zone for the West Indies, needing to win all three games remaining in St. Kitts and Nevis.