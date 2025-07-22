IND vs ENG 4th Test pitch report: How will surface at Old Trafford in Manchester play? India and England will square off in the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash. Notably, rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the match.

MANCHESTER:

The fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin on July 23 and will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The series has been intense so far, with both teams giving their all in the middle. England currently have a 2-1 lead, and a favourable result will help the Ben Stokes-led side seal the series. On the other hand, the young Indian side has done well, but they still have a point to prove.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fourth Test, the Shubman Gill-led side suffered a couple of blows as Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the series, while Akash Deep will miss the fourth Test. As things stand, Anshul Kamboj is set to make his Test debut at Old Trafford. It won’t be surprising if India calls back Sai Sudharsan for the fourth Test in order to strengthen the batting department. He can either replace Nitish or Karun Nair at three.

England have already announced their squad for the fourth Test. Jofra Archer has retained his spot in the playing XI. The Three Lions have made only one change to their playing XI as Liam Dawson has replaced injured Shoaib Bashir. The spinner is out of the remainder of the series, and that opened the door for Dawaon, who made his return after eight years.

Old Trafford, Manchester, Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford will favour the pacers in the first couple of days. The weather may play a spoilsport, and that is expected to favour the pacers. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 350 runs in the first innings can be considered a good total on the board. Meanwhile, the weather isn’t promising. It is not sure if there will be a full five-day game or even a result.