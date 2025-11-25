Josh Hazlewood returns to training, Pat Cummins continues push towards comeback ahead of second Ashes Test With Australia all set to take on England in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, the Aussies were handed a big boost as Hazlewood started to practice in the nets, and Pat Cummins is nearing his comeback as well.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Australia and England, after a two-day first Test, will next take on each other at the Brisbane Cricket Ground from December 4. Ahead of the second Test, the Aussies have been handed a major boost as ace pacer Josh Hazlewood has returned back to training.

Suffering a hamstring strain, Hazlewood missed the first Test of the series and is also expected to miss the second Test. However, his return to training would boost the hosts’ hopes that he would be available for the final three Tests of the Ashes.

Additionally, Pat Cummins was also captured practicing with the pink ball. Continuing his push for the second Ashes Test, Cummins is also expected to feature in Brisbane.

The star pacers trained at Cricket Central in Sydney, where Cummins is expected to feature in the pink ball Test in Brisbane, and Hazlewood could feature for the Aussies in the third Test in Adelaide.

Andrew McDonald opened up on Cummins’ potential comeback

Recently, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald came forward and talked about Pat Cummins’ injury situation. He opined that the skipper is at the completion of his rehab and could join the squad as they aim to extend their lead in the Ashes.

"It looked like a player that was nearing the completion of his rehabilitation. The intensity was there, the ball speed was there. There's a lot of positives, but now it's just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I know that he'll be available at some point during the series, We've got a little bit of that early rehab to go through to formulate where he may plug into the series, but we expect him to take some part in the series,” he said about Hazlewood.

Also Read: