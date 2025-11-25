BCCI onboards Asian Paints as Indian cricket's 'Official Colour Partner' for 3 years Asian Paints has come on board as the new sponsorship partner for the BCCI for home series and tournaments for a three-year partnership. Asian Paints was the second new sponsor for the board after Apollo Tyres as the principal jersey sponsor since the ban on online gaming apps.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has onboarded Asian Paints as the new 'Official Colour Partner' for a period of three years, which will include 110 home matches, including international matches for both men and women and all the domestic matches. The deal is estimated to be around INR 45 crore for three years and the Asian Paints will join Campa, SBI, IDFC Bank and Atomberg as the sponsor for Indian cricket at home, with Apollo Tyres taking over as the principal jersey sponsor a couple of months ago.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., said, "Cricket unites a billion hearts, and we are thrilled to partner with the BCCI on a platform that makes that spirit come alive. At Asian Paints, we have always believed in the power of colour to shape how people live, feel, and express themselves and this association strengthens that belief."

"Our partnership with BCCI marks an exciting new chapter - one where we bring the world of colour into the heart of the game India loves most. As the Official Colour Partner, we look forward to engaging with fans and customers in meaningful ways, celebrating the spirit and energy of cricket and adding more vibrancy and joy to every moment of the game.

"At Asian Paints, we believe homes aren't just spaces – they're where 1.4 billion dreams cheer as one. In the collective passion, we see the true purpose of colour is equal to connection. We have multiple interesting integrations that will make this the most “Colourful” association with Cricket," Syngle added.

BCCI spokesperson, Devajit Saikia added, “We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the Official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Asian Paints' legacy of adding colour and emotion to people's lives perfectly complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country."

Asian Paints will be launching multiple campaigns through its partnership, including 'Colour Cam', which will have a spotlight on the "most colourful fans" in the stadium and 'Colour Countdown' – a special presentation connecting viewers with home decor and colour trends.