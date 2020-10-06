IPL 2020: Jos Buttler's fighting 50 keeps RR in match against MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in action against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler has enjoyed a rich form in the season so far playing for England after season resumption post COVID-19. However, the English wicket-keeper batsman failed to replicate the form in IPL 2020 playing for Rajasthan Royals despite getting some positive starts.

On Wednesday facing Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Buttler found rhythm in his batting as he turned lone warrior with a fighting 50 while chasing a huge 194.

The effort came after the RR top order crumbled under pressure and were reduced to 12/3 after some lethal bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in powerplay.

The collapse had no bearing on Buttler's confidence as he smashed MI bowlers with equal measures to hit four boundaries and five sixes to keep his side in the match. By the time he departed, Buttler scored 70 off RR's 98 runs and took just 44 deliveries to do so.

Getting his wicket took some special effort as Kieron Pollard had to make a one-handed jump to grap his catch on the boundary line, only see it fumble before taking it by his left hand.

