John Lewis steps down as England women’s head coach England women's head coach John Lewis stepped down as the head coach effective immediately. ECB thanked him for his service and confirmed that the management is currently hunting for his successor.

John Lewis has left his role as the head coach of the England women’s team, effective immediately. After serving as ECB’s Elite Pace Bowling Coach since 2021, Lewis took over the head coach role in November 2022. During his tenure, England have done well in bilateral competitions but the team has failed to find success in global tournaments. In total, England won 52 of the 73 matches that they played during Lewis’ tenure.

Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director, England Women, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer thanked Lewis for his contribution and thanked him for taking over the role during a tough period after COVID-19. He reminded England’s success during his tenure and credited Lewis for helping the team win eight consecutive ODI series wins during his tenure.

“Under his leadership, the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women’s Ashes - attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket – while the team’s consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit,” Connor said.

ECB, on the other hand, are already in search for his successor, especially keeping the women’s ODI World Cup later in the year, the T20 World Cup in 2026 and also the Ashes in mind.

“While the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and Women’s Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly. We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year,” he added.

Lewis meanwhile stated that he also enjoyed his time with the team and wished them well for all future matches.