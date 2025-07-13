Joe Root achieves major milestones during second innings of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Joe Root made a fighting 40 during the second innings of the third Test between India and England. Root has achieved a couple of major milestones during his knock, continuing to stamp his authority in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

England veteran batter Joe Root achieved a couple of major milestones during the second innings of the third Test against India. Root, who is tipped to achieve more success in Test cricket, scaled a couple of feats during Day 4 of the Lord's Test.

Root made a gritty 40 in the second innings for England as he helped the team infuse hope after they were reeling at 87/4 along with captain Ben Stokes. The two put up 67 for the fifth wicket that brought England out from choppy waters, but Root was soon dismissed, trying to sweep and getting bowled behind his legs off Washington Sundar.

Root becomes fourth player to 8000 runs at No.4

Meanwhile, Root has become the fourth batter in Test cricket's history to make 8000 runs batting at No.4. He joins the elite list that is headed by Sachin Tendulkar (13492 runs) and also features Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.

Most runs for a player at No.4 in Test cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 13492 runs

2 - Mahela Jayawardene: 9509 runs

3 - Jacques Kallis: 9033 runs

4 - Joe Root: 8032 runs

5 - Virat Kohli: 7564 runs

Root surpasses Kallis in another milestone

Meanwhile, the English veteran has surpassed the great former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis to become the fourth-highest run-getter in a home country. He now has 7045 runs in England, 10 more than what Kallis had in South Africa.

The list is headed by Ricky Ponting, who has made 7578 runs in Australia, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (7216 in India) and Mahela Jayawardene (7167 runs in Sri Lanka).

England resumed Day 4 on 2/0 with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the middle, following that last over drama to end the third day that saw India captain Shubman Gill losing his cool over Crawley killing time to deny an over.