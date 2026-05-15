JioStar accumulates highest ever reach as IPL 2026 playoffs race heats up

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 playoffs race has been one for the ages so far. With sides sitting in first place not having secured playoffs 12 games into the tournament, the race is wide open for teams sitting in sixth as well. The likes of Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings all remain in the running for the knockouts.

With the rise of popularity with the playoffs, JioStar has witnessed consistent growth and reach across linear TV and digital platforms. The IPL 2026 season has so far accumulated its highest-ever reach, with a combined reach of 1.1 billion viewers.

Digital reach for the same has seen a growth of about 15 per cent, and watch time is up by 7%. CTV has seen a 25% growth in reach, with watch time up by 20%. Furthermore, the regional language watch time has seen a growth of 42 per cent as well, which continues to define the craze for the IPL, 19 seasons in.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the verge of qualification, as Punjab Kings stagger

Speaking of the IPL 2026 playoffs race, the top four currently see Royal Challengers Bengaluru in first place with 16 points. Gujarat Titans sit in second with 16 points as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third with 14 points, with Punjab Kings in fourth with 13 points to their name.

However, despite the top four, the teams in the bottom half of the table are still in the race. Fifth place is occupied by Chennai Super Kings, who have 12 points to their name. Rajasthan Royals sit in sixth with 12 points to their name, with Delhi Capitals in seventh with 10 points. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth place with nine points and are mathematically in the race for the knockouts.

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