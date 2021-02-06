IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Watch Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker to Ben Stokes

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Jasprit Bumrah unleashed a toe-crushing yorker to Ben Stokes in the opening session of Day 2 in the first Test in Chennai.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his trademark yorker which left Ben Stokes barely surviving on the crease in the early minutes of the opening session of Day 2 in the first Test.

With the pitch offering little to the fast bowlers, Bumrah took to utilising one of his strongest white-ball weapons - the yorker, in the longest format of the game, and almost bagged his third wicket of the innings.

The Indian fast bowler surprised Stokes while coming around the wicket, but the England all-rounder managed to put some bat on the leather to deflect its trajectory.

Earlier, England began the Day 2 at 263/3, having lost Dominic Sibley (89) in the final over of the first day of the match. Ben Stokes partnered with captain Joe Root, who scored the 20th century of his career during Day 1 of the game.

England had won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah ahs been the highest wicket-taker so far with two dismissals to his name, while Ravichandran Ashwin took the opening wicket of the match, dismissing Rory Burns.