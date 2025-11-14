Jasprit Bumrah surpasses R Ashwin in elite list with stellar start against South Africa in Kolkata Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah performed brilliantly for the hosts in the first session of the first Test against South Africa. Taking two wickets, Bumrah surpassed R Ashwin in an elite list after he took the wicket of Ryan Rickelton.

Kolkata:

Team India got off to a stellar start against South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two teams take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14; the clash began with South Africa winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Where the side hoped for a good start to the game, they looked set with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton set on the crease. However, the Proteas lost their first wicket of the game after Rickelton was beaten all ends up after a peach of a delivery by Jasprit Bumrah as South Africa lost their first wicket on the score of 57.

Furthermore, Bumrah struck once more, removing Aiden Markram after the star batter was caught behind by Rishabh Pant on a score of 31 runs. Taking two wickets in the early stages of the first innings, Bumrah went on to surpass R Ashwin.

Notably, Bumrah now has the third most bowled wickets taken by Indians in international cricket. Bumrah sits in third place with 152* bowled wickets, whereas Ashwin has 151 to his name. Additionally, it is worth noting that only Kapil Dev at 167 and Anil Kumble at 186 have more bowled wickets than Bumrah.

South Africa aim to retaliate after early wickets

After the first two wickets, things went from bad to worse after skipper Temba Bavuma was sent packing to the pavilion for just three runs as Kuldeep Yadav took his first wicket of the game as well.

Where South Africa looked set for a good showing in the first session, the top order came crumbling down as team India amped up the pressure in Kolkata. Once on a score of 57-0, South Africa quickly found themselves at 71-3 in the blink of an eye.

Most bowled wickets taken by Indians in international cricket:

186 - Anil Kumble

167 - Kapil Dev

152* - Jasprit Bumrah

151 - Ravi Ashwin

145 - Ravindra Jadeja

